Spring Children’s Clothing Exchange Supports Area Families

Rogue Valley families have an opportunity this Spring to trade children’s clothing that they have for what they may need, free of charge. Hosted by New Beginnings Church, the Community Clothing Exchange will be held at Eagle Rock Elementary School at 1280 Barton Road, in Eagle Point on Saturday, April 15th from 9am-1pm in the gym. Pizza will be offered (while supplies last) to all event attendees, thanks to a generous donation from Bobbio’s Pizza in Central Point.

The idea is simple. Trade children’s clothes you have for children’s clothes that you need. Families of all types and sizes are encouraged to bring clean, good condition clothing to trade. Upon arrival, attendees sign in, and then their donated clothing items are counted and immediately put out on tables. For example, a mom of two kids might bring 10 items of clothing that her kids have outgrown. She then can shop for 10 items that she now needs in larger sizes. Clothing for both boys and girls range from newborn size up to children’s size 14 and are available in a variety of styles, and seasonal wear. Credits for extra items of clothing or clothing not traded will be calculated and can be used at future events or transferred to a friend.

“My kids are always growing out of things before they’ve barely worn them. I think this is a great opportunity to share with other families and to trade up to the next size that is needed,” said an event attendee.

While adults shop/trade, there will also be a wide variety of activities and supervision for their attending children in the cafeteria. Activities will include a variety of play areas, games, toys, coloring books, and more. Volunteers from New Beginnings Church will staff the event and provide opportunities for fun nearby while parents exchange clothing.

This will be the second clothing exchange event that New Beginnings Church has provided during the past year. “During the first event in December we had over 30 families participate. We had people come with everything from small plastic bags of clothing to large garbage bags or totes. It was wonderful to serve so many families,” said Shelly Clements, one of the event volunteers.

“We also take donations,” says event founder Angie Friesen. “We welcome people to bring clothing to just donate at the event or monetary donations which go toward the purchase of new clothing for future exchanges. This year generous donations from community partners like Wal-Mart and Cascade Real Estate have helped the Community Exchange add new items to their inventory for the event. Last December, big retailers like Sears generously donated $500 to the Community Exchange and also let us host a table and drop box in their store to collect donations from their own retail clientele. We were so thankful,” said Friesen.

New Beginnings Church also extends an open invitation to families to attend one of their three Easter Services on Saturday April 15th at 6:30pm, and Easter Sunday, April 16th at 9:00am and 10:45am at 5889 Crater Lake Highway, in Central Point. Contact New Beginnings Church at 541-245-8888 for more information.

Two more clothing exchange events are scheduled in 2017 on August 19, and December 16, also at Eagle Rock Elementary School. For more information about the clothing exchange visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nbccommunityexchange or email info@newbegin.info.