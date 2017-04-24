by

STANDING GUARD

THE OLD LEGIONAIRE

This is a tribute to a great aircraft that has been in the military’s active duty inventory since 1952. It is affectionately called the “BUFF”, which in polite company stands for Big Ugly Fat Fellow, yep, the good ol’ B -52 Stratofortress bomber. She has a wingspan of 185 ft., and weighs in at 185,000 lb’s empty and can carry approximately 70,000 lb’s of mixed ordnance.

My first encounter with this magnificent flying machine came on a summer day in the high desert country of Central Oregon. I was assigned TDY (temporary duty) to a Radar Site and on my way I stopped at a marker along the side of the road that pointed out the various mountains that could be seen from that spot. As I was enjoying the vistas I heard an earth rattling roar from behind and a B-52 traveling fast and at about 300-500 feet above the ground flew overhead. When my legs stopped shaking and my ears stopped ringing I was able to watch this magnificent bird travel out of sight through the canyons and hills. When I arrived at the Radar Site I inquired about what I had seen and was told it was not an uncommon occurrence as they try to beat the radar as if they were flying a low level mission against the Soviet Union. What a sight it was, and one I vividly remember 50 some years later.

My second BUFF encounter came at Travis Air Force Base. As I mentioned last month I was part of an Air Evacuation team and an ambulatory female dependent was taken onboard in the Philippine’s for transportation back to the states to be treated for a mental issue, At the time of boarding she was deemed safe to fly unrestrained as long as she was medicated. This was well and good until the plane was on final approach and she decided to sprint down the aisle and lock herself in the latrine. That close to the ground no one was going to chase her and it was decided to take care of her upon landing. As we were off the runway, S.A.C. (Strategic Air Command) pulled an alert and their B-52’s were scrambling to get to the runway for takeoff. As our plane pulled onto the apron and parked and the rear clam shell doors were opened I was standing on the lowered deck when I heard someone call out “stop her”. At that moment she came running down the aisle in her pajamas and leaped off the lowering deck on to the ground. I was the closest and gave chase. She was running hard toward the taxi ways and, boy was our patient fast. First she cleared the apron, then a taxiway and now she was on the grass heading the active runway being used for close interval takeoffs by the B-52’s. As she was nearing the active runway I knew if she made it there the planes would not stop and her problems would be over forever. At that moment Divine intervention took a hand. Her pajama string broke and her pants came down to her ankles and she tripped. I leaped on top of her and here we were with the B-52 wing tips thundering over our heads and I’m fighting a woman with no pants trying to keep her down on the ground. After a short time help arrived in the bodies of the Flight Nurse and two other medics. A hypo full of a tranquilizer and more strong hands turned the odds in our favor. As she was calming down, and the last of the B-52’s had lifted off we were able to walk our patient back to the staging area and safety.

Other than being on the Air Base and far away from the runways when the B-52’s took off, that was my last up close encounter with the biggest, teeth rattling airplane I have ever seen.

Next month I hope to bring you the start of a series of articles going into addiction among Veterans, both from substance abuse and gambling. As I close May God Bless our active duty military and Veterans, and May God Bless our great Nation.