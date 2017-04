by

The Herbs and Wild Edible Series

The Seven Deadly “Freedoms” Part One of Seven

Dennis Ellingson

Have you noticed? Life seems different here in Oregon than in the past. I am a born and raised Oregonian and one thing that has been noted about Oregonians is an independent spirit. Oregonians tend to brag upon that, “We make our own rules and our own way”. This may not be the case but it is how many Oregonians think.