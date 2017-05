by

Bischoff Out-duels Wauge For Southern Oregon Speedway Win

White City, Oregon…May 6…Monte Bischoff won the 25 IMCA Modified Main Event after a thrilling duel with Mark Wauge Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Bischoff took the lead on a lap 3 restart, and Wauge grabbed second from Jesse Bailey on lap 13. With Wauge pressuring Bischoff on the inside, Bischoff stayed smooth and scored a well earned victory. Wauge settled for second ahead of Bailey, James Welshonse and Albert Gill.