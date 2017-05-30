Around the House

by

Swing High, Swing Low

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Life has its ups and down, its mood swings, its intensity swings. But last week I took that concept to new heights, so to speak. Renee’s class attended Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma, an outdoor school. I signed on to help. The activities included a hike, a low-ropes challenge, searching the creek for macroinvertebrates, and an “archeological dig.” The kids also took on serious challenges. One involved climbing an evergreen using embedded thick steel staples as footholds. Some scampered the 95 feet like monkeys, others made their way hesitantly and went only partway. I kept my feet planted on terra firma. And I chose to not walk the log suspended between two trees at least a mile above the earth, despite being securely tethered.

But I did try the giant swing. We were cinched into a tree-climber seat harness, and students pulled us to whatever height we wanted. Day one: I stopped about three-quarters the way up and enjoyed a pleasant ride. Day two: Going higher would be just as pleasant, right? After pulling the rip-cord, I plummeted in a freefall. Your mind can process an amazing amount in less than five seconds—I pulled the wrong cord; they didn’t attach me; my life depends on holding tightly to the ropes. Then momentum flung me into a wild, gyrating swing. I actually released my death grip a couple of times, not sure what segment of a second that act comprised.

I was the only grandparent. It’s good to hang out with younger folks, to rekindle your vitality. When we adults talked of our childhoods, the songs and fads varied according to the decade. It felt like living through a history channel segment.

Two days later, Renee and I joined parents, grandparents and kids for an archery/fishing/shooting event. Most of the guys running that show had logged in about as many years as I have, though their stories varied, depending on where they grew up. But rifles to school? Not in Syracuse, New York!

Keeping up with a ten-year old may be tiring, but never boring. I’ve set aside some of my activities for the sake of time and schedule, and picked up new ones. This season of life is exciting, invigorating, refreshing, a total learning experience. As to parenting, I can redo my earlier successes and avoid my failures. It’s proving a pleasant ride, despite its highs and lows, its challenges. Even despite the five-second moments of sheer panic.