Boren Teacher of year/skills

Our Advisor of SkillsUSA, Matthew Boren, also received the SkillsUSA Advisor of the Year Award for his dedication to his students and to his chapter.

Mr. Boren has helped many students succeed through his teaching and in SkillsUSA. This is the second time in 5 years that Mr. Boren has received this award. Mr. Boren has mentored many students in many different career fields. While one member may be competing in Prepared Speech and another in Welding, and yet another in Job Interview Skills, Mr. Boren is ready to help and support each student to prepare for their competitions. Because of Matthew Boren, the Eagle Point High School Chapter of SkillsUSA has become one of the most successful chapters in Oregon, having multiple members place in the top ten at the national level over the last 15 years, as well as having a consistently high membership.