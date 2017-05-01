EPHS FFA horticulture team wins state championship

by

On Saturday, April 22, nine Eagle Point FFA members headed to Crater High School to compete at the state level for the Floriculture Career Development Event. All day long, the members took on different challenges to get both their individual and team scores. Finally, in the end, the A team took first place and will be heading to National Convention to compete against other Floriculture members all over the nation. Consisting five members, four of them took individual placings in the top ten. Andrew Gmirkin took first place, Jasmine Cromwell took third place, Lauren Castro took fifth place, and Krystal Baracker took sixth place. Congratulations to Samantha Wood for competing with the A team as well. The B team consisted of four members, and one of which placed in the top ten, Maci Noble, who took ninth place. A big congratulations to Sabrina Chain, Julianna Stier, and Abigail Rademacher as well, who competed with the B team. We look forward to watching them represent Eagle Point FFA at National Convention this year.