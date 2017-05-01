EPHS wrestlers qualify for nationals

This weekend Eagle Point sent 10 wrestlers to the Cadet and Juniors State Freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments. In total, we qualified 5 wrestlers for the National Tournament in Fargo, ND this summer. The tournament is open to competitors in all divisions in the state of Oregon. It was held this past Saturday and Sunday at Cottage Grove High School.
Please congratulate the following wrestlers (they have answered the call to put more work in and bring Eagle Point Wrestling back to a powerhouse):
Cadet (16 and under) Freestyle:
Freddy Barajas – 2nd place – National Qualifier
Bradey Thrash – 5th place
Jesse Cayo – 3rd place – National Qualifier
Juniors (17-18) Freestyle:
Thomas Zomerdyk – 4th place – National Qualifier
Cadet Greco Roman:
Freddy Barajas – 3rd place – National Qualifier
Bradey Thrash – State Champion – National Qualifier
Brian De La Cruz – 3rd place – National Qualifier
Jesse Cayo – 4th place – National Qualifier
Juniors Greco Roman:
Thomas Zomerdyk – 6th place
Marcos Rodriguez – 6th place