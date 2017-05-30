by

Jackson County’s Windermere Launches Food Drive,

Dedicates Annual Community Service Project to ACCESS Food Bank

Windermere Van Vleet and Associates is getting a head start on Windermere Real Estate’s annual Community Service Day, held on June 9 this year. The local group is teaming up with ACCESS Food Bank to feed Jackson County’s hungry with the help of a food drive, running May 15 – June 1.

Since 1976, ACCESS has been helping Jackson County residents break the cycle of poverty with programs designed to stabilize their basic needs and provide opportunities for long-term prosperity. The public can help in two easy steps:

Fill bags with these suggested food items:

Canned Foods (fruits, vegetables, beans, soup, chili, stews, tuna fish, salmon, chicken, broths)

Grains (pasta, oatmeal, rice, quinoa, cereal, granola bars, crackers, popcorn)

Non-perishables (peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, shelf-stable milk, olive or canola oil, honey, applesauce, juice boxes, dried fruits, spaghetti sauce)

Bags of food can be dropped off at one of the four Jackson County Windermere offices on June 1 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., or a pickup can be scheduled with an agent:

Eagle Point 10558 Highway 62, Suite B2

541-826-4181

Medford 1117 E Jackson St.

541-779-6520

Jacksonville 505 North 5th St.

541-899-2000

Ashland 375 Lithia Way

541-482-3786

Windermere brokers will deliver the donations to ACCESS headquarters in Medford as a part of Community Service Day on June 2.

Each year, Windermere Real Estate brokers, managers, owners and staff from 300 offices across the Western United States gather together to devote their workday to making positive changes in the neighborhoods they serve through local projects and volunteerism. Established 33 years ago, Windermere’s annual Community Service Day has been recognized nationally as a model hands-on volunteer program and has been adopted by other real estate companies and businesses around the country.

ABOUT WINDERMERE VAN VLEET AND ASSOCIATES

Owned by John Zupan and Devin Zupan, Windermere Van Vleet and Associates operates offices in Eagle Point, Medford, Jacksonville and Ashland.

ABOUT WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE

Windermere Real Estate is ranked the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,000 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 85,000 home sales for more than $33.2 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $33 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.windermere.com.