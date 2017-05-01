Let’s do Lunch

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Reader Danese Eaton felt sorry for us after a column a week or so back. So Danese sent some recipes to add a little variety to our diet. This is a basic white sauce made with coconut milk then used in a variety of different recipes.

The recipe for the white sauce is basically 1/2 cup chicken broth and one or two cans of coconut milk, with added salt and cracked black pepper. The ingredients are added to a pan and heated on low to medium heat. To this add a thickener; Danese uses cornstarch, I used arrowroot powder. Before adding the thickening, mix either with water in about a one to two ratio, and then stir into the white sauce.