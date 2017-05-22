by

To The Rogue Valley Community Members & Businesses,

SOYP would like to say, “THANK YOU for an amazing year in 2016.” Together, we were able to help numerous youth in Southern Oregon, because of your ongoing support and contributions of redeemable cans and bottles to our Kids Can program. Grants were given to incoming college freshmen at OSU & SOU to purchase textbooks and supplies, younger students received grants for back-to-school supplies and clothing, throughout the year we granted sports fees & equipment, 4-H & FFA projects, afterschool activities & transportation, travel in Oregon, throughout the USA and abroad. Also, SOYP partnered with the Jr. Ranger program at Stewart State Park and we were able give them $400 to use directly for their youth programs.

With your continued support, SOYP looks forward to expanding our programs in 2017. We are exploring new opportunities to partner with other youth programs throughout Southern Oregon. It is an exciting new year with awesome possibilities to help the youth to have these opportunities to succeed.

This year community members & businesses contributed approximately 1500 bags/boxes of redeemable cans & bottles to SOYP.

Every donation is a true blessing for the youth in our communities.

Thank you for helping SOYP with our Kids Can program to continue to support the youth of Southern Oregon.

Sandi thompson