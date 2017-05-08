Millard art work for auction

by

“Wayne Millard, a renowned artist of Eagle Point, OR, painted this lovely picture of the Butte Creek Mill. It was done from a picture of the Mill when it was built in 1872 and the platform for this painting is a charred piece of wood from the Mill after it burned on Christmas day in 2015. Mr. Millard was born and raised in Eagle Point so is a native son. He has donated many of his beautiful paintings to different organizations in the Rogue River Valley and has donated this painting to the Eagle Point Senior Center to help pay for a new roof for the building.

The Senior Center is holding a silent auction with this painting being the item for which bids will be placed. The bidding will start at $250.00 and is taking place at the Senior Center, 121 Loto Street, Eagle Point, OR, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM until 12:30 PM. The auction will be held between now and Halloween 2017.

Interested parties may contact Margy Nickelson at 541-890-6936 with questions.”