Mother, Mom, Ma, Mommy

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Mom’s dishtowel lay in the kitchen drawer, triggering memories. It had grown threadbare from decades of use, so I moved it on the bottom of the pile to peek at occasionally, but not use. I miss my mother, gone almost nine years now. When we siblings dismantled her home I brought home many things, some to fill gaps in my décor, others to fill gaps in my heart.