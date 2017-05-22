by

OBITUARIES

James Lanning, 59, of White City, Oregon passed away March 20, 2017 at his residence. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.

Wayne Good, 72, of Gold Hill, Oregon passed away May 16, 2017 at his residence. Arrangements are in care of Conger-Morris Central Point Chapel.

Shannon Morris

An outpouring of support is happening around this close knit community to rally around and lift up the Morris family. On May 9th Shannon’s suburban was struck head on by a vehicle that crossed into her lane. Shannon received life-threatening injuries from the wreck. She fought hard and despite the excellent medical care she received, passed away Sunday, May 14th surrounded by her loving family. Shannon dedicated her life to serving students and families affected by special needs. Shannon was also very involved in the softball, soccer, and 4-H/FFA communities as well. She is survived by her loving husband Scott, and 5 children at home.

Wednesday, May 24th at 5pm, on the Eagle Point High School fields, the Varsity Softball team will dedicate their home game/ 1st game of the playoffs to Shannon O’Morris. They will have a limited number of special t-shirts for sale at the game – “Shine for Shannon,” and holding a 50/50 raffle fundraiser. Come cheer on Shannon’s daughter Tella Morris and the Varsity Softball Team during their softball game.

June 2- 4th at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Shannon’s daughter, Tella Morris will be marketing and showing her lamb during the 4-H/FFA Spring Fair. On Sunday, June 4th, she will auction her FFA market lamb.

Wednesday, July 12th at the Jackson County Fairgrounds at 7pm both of Shannon’s children Zane and Tella Morris will be auctioning their 4-H market hogs.

Other ways the community can help – donations of food, freezer meals, fresh meals, groceries or Walmart, Costco, or Gas gift cards can be dropped off c/o the Morris Family to either Eagle Point High School or Eagle Rock Elementary Schools in Eagle Point. There is a mealtrain account set up at https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/gqo5w8. Donations to the Shannon O’ Morris Memorial Fund directly are accepted at any Rogue Credit Union branch locations.