OBITUARIES

Jerry Lamar Anderson, 76, of Trail, Oregon passed away May 7, 2017. Arrangements are in care of Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives.

Deborah Lynn Sanford, 54, of Shady Cove, Oregon passed away May 18, 2017 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are in care of Abbey Funeral.

Albert Martial Andre Jr.

March 30, 1941 – April 16, 2017

Albert Martial Andre Jr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, April 16, 2017. He was born March 30, 1941 in Torrance, California to Albert and Louise Andre. Albert was a caring husband and father and grandfather.

Albert moved with his family from Torrance, California in 1948 to Shady Cove, Oregon where his father built the first gas station in town. He grew up on the Rogue River. This experience put a passion in him for fishing for the rest of his life. Albert went to Eagle Point High School, where he met his wife, Joyce Andre. They were married for 57 years. During his life he lived a short period in Florence, Oregon, but spent the rest of his life in Southern Oregon in Sam’s Valley and Shady Cove. Albert went to college later in life, in his 60’s, and earned a degree from Rogue Community College. It was a special experience for his children and grandchildren to attend his graduation.

Albert enjoyed his life in Southern Oregon, and fished every body of water the area has to offer. He also enjoyed riding snowmobiles and cross-country skiing.

Albert is survived by his adoring wife, Joyce Andre; sister, Shirley Andre; two children, Dahna and Alden Andre; four grandchildren, Trenton and Jocelyn Ruf, and Alex and Courtney Andre. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Trail Community Church, 399 Old Trail Creek Road, Trail, Oregon 97541. In lieu of flowers, contributions are accepted by Trail Community Church.