by

Olive Beaham Lansburgh Day in EP

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

At its April 25 meeting, the Eagle Point City Council declared May 1 (her birthday) as Olive Beaham Lansburgh Day. Olive recently passed away, living the last season of her life out of state with family. All of Southern Oregon benefitted from her many contributions: 12 years on the D9 School Board, D-9 Foundation, founding the District 9 Scholarship Desert, as well as other local activities. Further, she supported 4-H and FFA activities, served on the Asante Board, helped with fundraising for the White City Community Health Center, and served as proofreader for the Upper Rogue Independent for many years. All this while not being deterred by physical disability from childhood polio.

Public Works Director Rob Miller introduced Matthew (Matt) Hall, the new Public Works Specialist. His Water Distribution 2 certification allows him to step in where needed, at all levels. The council appointed Brad Rundle, Leon Sherman, Milicent Wewerka, and Aaron Prunty to the Budget Committee.

At Congress’s request, then President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the encompassing calendar week as National Police Week, May 14-20 this year. Government building flags will fly at half-staff, and state and local governments are urged to observe the day with appropriate ceremonies and activities to honor the over 9000,000 sworn police officers in the United States. For these folks there is no “routine” call for service, traffic stop, or a typical day.

Bob Pinnell, president of the Eagle Point & the Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce, outlined the 2017 Fourth of July budget. Costs cover insurance, entertainment, restrooms, a trolley, the kid zone, beer garden, and more. The city budgeted $15,000 for the celebration, and Pinnell requested the full allocation. The majority of the funds go to cover the fireworks cost. Almost 3,000 people enjoy the annual event that showcases Eagle Point.

Council approved a rate increase for Southern Oregon Sanitation, which the multi-generation, family-owned business has not requested since 2009. Customers using a 35-gallon container with a weekly pickup will see their bill go from $15 to $16.83. Other rates will rise according to usage.

Barring major unforseen circumstances, the Splash Park will be operational and landscaped by late June.

Council next meets on May 10.