4/24

Daniel Mallory, 36, EP. Arrested and cited for criminal mischief.

4/25

Sky Dominick Real, 21, EP. Arrested for assault 4 x 2, physical harassment x 2, disorderly conduct 2, criminal mischief 2, and DUII/alcohol. Lodged JCJ.

Cristy Warshaw, EP. Cited for speed violation, 53/35.

Brandi Bradshaw, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to carry proof of insurance, and warned for defective tail light.

4/27

Meiko Talbert, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and expired registration.

4/28

Hannah Hanson, 19, Trail. Arrested and cited for theft 3.

Lena Odell, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

4/29

Maximillian Salvador Velasquez, 29, transient. Arrested for contempt of a restraining order violation. Lodged JCJ.

Frankie Alvarado, SC. Cited for expired registration and failure to carry or present a license.

4/30

Matthew John Delco, 39, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured and warned for illegal alteration or display of plates. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, theft 1 and conditional release violation/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Lodged JCJ.

Cameron Cordell Allsop, 25, EP. Arrested on parole violation for larceny. Lodged JCJ.

Colby Lallo, EP. Cited for speed violation, 72/55.

Jennifer Coles, SC. Cited for driving while suspended.