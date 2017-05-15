by

POLICE

5/1

Joshua Smith, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

5/3

Dustin John Bell, 42, EP. Arrested on parole violation for ID theft. Lodged JCJ.

Leonard Clarence Pullen, 43, WC. Arrested on parole violation for assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

5/4

Christopher Michael Rock, 34, GH.. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured and warned for unsignaled or unlawful turn. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/UD meth. Lodged JCJ.

William Hicks, 39, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended.

Nathan Tucker, EP. Cited for driving while suspended an driving uninsured and warned for failure to display plates.

Nathan Brown, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

5/5

Mike E. Bechler, 40, EP. Arrested for violation of a no-contact order and disorderly conduct 2. Lodged JCJ.

Fransisca Garay, EP. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

Jordan Davis, EP. Cited for speed violation, 47/25.

Abigail Thorne, 18, EP. Arrested and cited for criminal trespassing 1.

Richard Wright, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain a registration.

Nathan Tucker, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for failure to display plates.

5/6

Monique Michelle Estrada, 35, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

5/7

Randy Ray Doty, 45, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device. Arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear for parole violation/stalking. Lodged JCJ.

David Wayne Martin, 72, WC. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and refusal to submit to breath/urine/blood test and cited for driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.