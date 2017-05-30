by

POLICE

5/15

Allen Larell Stansell, 29, transient. Arrested (S. Shasta) for escape 3, interference with a police officer and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Brian Austin Haven, EP. Arrested for trespassing 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and interference with a peace officer. Lodged JCJ.

Alphonso Myles, EP. Cited for careless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, an unsignaled or unlawful turn.

5/16

Shannon Ray Gossman, 38, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear/driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.

Michelle Mestas, EP. Cited for driving while using a cell phone.

Trenton Pethtel, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Robert Pierce, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

5/17

Brenden Brown, 19, EP. Arrested and cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

Scottie Watkins, 20, WC. Arrested and cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

5/18

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 22, transient. Arrested (Hannon Rd) on two Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear for burglary 1, ID theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft 3 and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Lodged JCJ.

Jessyca Marie Harper, 37, transient. Arrested (W Main St.) for theft of mislaid/lost property. Referred to Jackson County Circuit Court.

Reatha Louise Kershner, 58, transient. Arrested (Kelso St.) for theft of services. Lodged JCJ.

Shaun Michael Regula, 36, transient. Arrested (Hwy 62) on Jackson County parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and giving false information to a police officer. Lodged JCJ.

Jassica Ann Frazier, 35, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

George Philibert, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

5/19

Schuyler Lofland Van Wort, 37, EP. Arrested for theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Adam Lee Bilyeu, 29, EP. Arrested for trespassing 2, attempted burglary 1, disorderly conduct 2, criminal mischief3, and possession of a burglary tool. Lodged JCJ.

Lisa Silveira, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for expiration.

Toshyauna Petrie, WC. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

5/20

Anthony Randall, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance and unsignaled or unlawful turn.

5/21

Donald Franklin Thomas III, 42, Medford. Arrested (N. Shasta) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear for trespassing 2 and possession of a controlled substance/meth, and giving false information to a police officer. Lodged JCJ.

Thomas Allen Peterson, 39, GH. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/burglary 1 x 4. Lodged JCJ.