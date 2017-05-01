Police report

by

POLICE

4/10

Justin Reed VanScoyk, 29, EP. Arrested for menacing and disorderly conduct 2 while incarcerated on other charges at JCJ.

4/17

Brenden Brown, 19, EP. Arrested and cited for minor in possession/marijuana.

4/18

Alisha Golding, WC. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and unlawful use of studded tires.

Kalyn Tresch, WC. Cited for expired registration.

Shelby Parrott, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and expired registration.

Randy Bloom, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

Brian Storrer, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and expired registration.

4/19

Lena Odell, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Seth Jones, EP. Warned for improper parked vehicle/parallel.

4/20

Tyler Carter Culbertson, 30, EP. Arrested for criminal trespass 1, theft 1, theft 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear for trespass and theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Jeffrey Adam Todd, 29, transient. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, operation without required lighting equipment and arrested on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

4/21

John Beck, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to obey traffic control device.

Lashon Kirklin, EP. Cited for operation without required lighting equipment.

4/22

Jordan Hallstrom, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and driving uninsured.

Carl Hauser, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to drive in lane.

4/23

Jody Dale Parke, 41, transient. Arrested for theft 1, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, mail theft, escape 3, and giving false information to a police officer and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear/mail theft x 4. Lodged JCJ.

Dwight McLaughlin, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Isabella Whitley, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.