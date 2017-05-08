Prospect super search

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

It was just a year ago that Prospect School District was going through a superintendent search, and now they are in the process again. Superintendent Kristina Brinkerhoff has decided to leave for private industry because budget cuts have reduced the superintendent to a half time position and that change didn’t fit her needs personally. When hired just a year ago, the position had been full time.

Also leaving the district is Principal Tim Dexter. Dexter had made it known that he would be leaving a year ago, and is leaving after four years at the helm of the schools. Dexter, in a conversation last week said that it was time for a change due to changing needs of family.

In conversation with Brinkerhoff, it was apparent that the reason for the change was lack of funds in the District. She took the job and shortly after accepting, the parameters changed so she felt in the interest of both herself and the needs of students, that she move on.

Tim Dexter, who came to Prospect from the Eagle Point School system, said that he felt the change in administrators would add a significant amount of work to his already full schedule and he felt he didn’t have any more to give.

The school board is in the process of searching for replacements for both.