Racing Season Begins Saturday Night At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…The 22nd season is about to begin at Southern Oregon Speedway. More improvements have been made at the facility in preparation for the coming season, changes have been made in the officiating personnel and a few things have been adjusted in the rules to encourage more driver support. It’s all part of ushering in the new era that began when Mike McCann became the promoter last year.

In a further commitment to the fans, new equipment was brought into the main grandstand concession area and new tables were added to give the customers another comfortable place to enjoy their food during the night. Some things were aging or needed to be replaced, but in the interest of time, the show went on with what was there last year. These changes further illustrate the commitment to improve the racing experience for the fans. Having your food prepared in a timely manner is an important part of the enjoyment of the show.

More good news for the racing fans is that the ticket prices will remain the same for the regular shows despite the improvements and the anticipated car count increase. Adults remain $12, while Juniors and Seniors are $6 and children 5 and under are free. It will remain an affordable family experience. Management labored to implement a program that the fans could count on last season. With the goal of continuing that trend, the gates will continue to open at 5:00 PM, the first race will start at 7:00 PM sharp and every effort will be made to get the show done in a timely manner. For the most part, this was accomplished last season, especially as the season came to a close.

When the season began last year, a potential director of competition was unable to fill the position due to other commitments. Therefore, McCann stepped in to do that job. This was not something that he wanted to do, but he felt it was important to establish a procedure that gave the racers a reliable program. During the off-season, McCann retained the services of well known speedway competitor Jon DeBenedetti. Racing fans will know Jon as a champion driver in both the IMCA Modified and the Southern Oregon Dwarf Car divisions. Jon brings his knowledge and experience to the position, assuring the competitors that the show will continue to be run properly. Joining the crew as the new head scorer will be Jon’s wife, Valerie DeBenedetti. Valerie has worked in that position in the past and has also raced in the Dwarf Car class.

All of the divisions that the fans have been familiar with at the speedway through the years are back this season. Though a look through the records will reveal big car counts in most of those classes during the first 10 years of the speedway’s existence, those numbers have declined in recent years as the track has struggled to maintain driver support. It is believed that the addition of DeBenedetti as Director Of Competition will show the IMCA Modified racers a commitment to their division and lead to an increase in racer support. The popular sanctioning body has been retained again for both the Modified and Sport Modified classes.

Last season, McCann added a Sprint Car and Stock Car class while reinstating the Super 4’s division, which has been renamed the Late Model Lites division. Despite the division having raced nowhere in 2015, a total of 12 different Late Model Lites competitors participated during the 2016 season. The Sprint Car division used an open set of rules to gauge driver interest, and those rules have been refined after driver input revealed that cost of the race cars needed to be reduced. Several young racers will be competing in this class for the first time, many of whom will be familiar names to those fans who have attended Outlaw Kart events on the smaller track.

While we do not have the Modified or Sprint Car divisions scheduled until May 6 and May 20, respectively, the Late Model class will be there this week. McCann did a similar thing with the class last year to see who wanted to race, and Late Model drivers were the ones who supported. In a short time, a roster of 10 drivers has already been assembled with more cars being built. The Late Model division is the pinnacle of the Stock Car racing on the dirt, and though it was once a big part of the old Medford Speedway racing tradition, it was relegated to occasional visitor status during the Southern Oregon Speedway era. Saturday will be the first of 10 races for the division this season.

Divisions scheduled this week will include the Late Models, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites, Pro Stocks, Mini Stocks and Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars. This is the first year since 2011 that the track will crown its own Pro Stock champion. Management felt that it was important for the longevity of the division to bring it back under the track’s umbrella with a set of rules that will be enforced by speedway officials, a guaranteed purse and championship points. One of the drivers planning to compete this year is Miles Deubert, who has also taken an active role in building cages for the Hornet division. The JOAT Labs Hornets, which will compete next week, will have several new drivers. Two time Pro Stock champion Ken Irving and two time Super 4’s champion Brian Johnsen are others anticipated this Saturday. Past Pro Stock and Street Stock champion Scott Lenz is back, and he won the opener in Yreka last week.

The IMCA Sport Modified division has been generating lots of talk this off-season, and indications are that this will be a banner year with bigger car counts. Two of the speedway’s top stars, reigning champion Mike Medel and two time champion Jorddon Braaten, we’ll both be competing this year. Braaten went up to Cottage Grove Speedway last week and won, while Medel finished third. The division will feature several new drivers and last year’s top rookie, David Marble.

Late Model racing will see the support of the Dees family, returning champion Bob Dees and his sons John and Garrett. We will also see two time Southern Oregon Speedway champion Dustin Knight and Coos Bay Speedway champion Nathan Augustine competing this year along with Mike Linder, Steve Lemley, Kristy Grout, Don Garrett Jr. and others.

The exciting news is that several stars are returning in the various divisions, while new drivers are coming in to grow the program. There is an optimism in the air. The fans will also see several special events as the season unfolds. It all begins on Saturday night with an exciting six division show. Racing will continue pretty much every Saturday night through September 16. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

