by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 050417

By Christy Pitto

For The Independent

The May 4 Shady Cove City Council Meeting was all about discussions vs. decisions as there were no items to vote on in the agenda.

Before discussion on the two topics of the evening began, Deputy McGrath gave a report. Of note; the 60 beds in the basement of the County Jail are now open and immediately filled up. Also the Jail is hiring a new Corrections Officer, if you are interested, contact the Sheriff’s Department for an application. Of happy note; the Sheriff’s Department has all but wrapped up a string of area burglaries (several involving the theft of backhoes).

The evening’s discussion centered first on the City’s Noise Ordinance. Council Chair, John Burgess (who ran the meeting in the absence of Mayor Tom Sanderson) lead the discussion with a reminder of last meeting’s request to have the ordinance extended from 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm for Lucky’s II during summer months.

Burgess advised he had previously assumed the ordinance cutoff was 10:00 pm, as had others on the Council. Burgess proposed they just move the time to 10:00 pm across the board. Council agreed and City Administrator, Aaron Prunty will draft an amendment to the ordinance to be voted on at a future meeting. For the time being, the noise curfew remains at 9:00 pm.

Next up Council was back on the topic of Secondary Dwellings. First what is a Secondary Dwelling? It is:

“A Secondary Dwelling Unit (SDU) is a small home that is built in addition to the primary dwelling on a lot zoned R-1 (Low-Density Residential). These units are commonly known as “mother-in-law apartments”, “granny-flats”, or studio apartments. An SDU may be attached or detached from the primary dwelling. A dwelling unit includes space for living, sleeping, food preparation, and bathroom facilities.” City of Eugene, OR

While Secondary Dwellings are being referred to as “low income” housing within Shady Cove discussions so far, they are not “low income” by definition, nor would they necessarily have “affordable” rent.

Once again, Councilor Steve Mitchell requested the option of having secondary dwellings in Shady Cove be discussed. He proposed Council have City Planner, Dick Converse come in and present pros and cons of same as a jumping off point.

Already though, folks are forming opinions. The discussion was lengthy and ranged from flat opposition from Mayor Sanderson (via a letter read by Councilor Dick McGregor) to full support (Mitchell) to a suggestion that Secondary Dwelling discussion should be part of an overall discussion of the City’s Master Plan and all types of housing and zoning.

Upshot; it seems the discussion will continue. Likely with the addition of Converse as per Mitchell’s suggestion.