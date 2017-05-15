by

SHERIFF

5/3

Ryan Henry Prevedel, 39, E. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Reckless driving. Home detention.

5/4

Jesse Ventura Ruiz, 34, Stevens Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Steven Lee Quarante, 46, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear for DUII/drug. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Andrew Talbot Monson, 43, S. Shasta Ave, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Marty Edward Funston, 46, Hwy 62, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Linda Lee Estes, 59, Terra Linda Dr, EP. DUII/drug and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Rebekah Renne Stathos, 57, Cherry Wood, EP. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

5/5

Mandy Lieghan Johnson, 41, Crystal Dr, EP. Assault 4, harassment, and endangerment.

Ryan Douglas Locke, 33, US Forestry Property, Trail. Interference with a peace officer an trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

Casey Ann Lynn Cesaro, 61, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Hit and run and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Kristin Sheree Fulton, 25, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Contempt. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Christian Joseph Raymond Fort, 26, Phyllis Dr, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, robbery 3, theft 2, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Mike E. Bechler, 40, Brandi Wy, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and disorderly conduct 2. Released due to overcrowding.

5/6

Daniel Lee Hutchinson Jr, 35, Mountain View Dr, EP. Failure to appear: Contempt of a no-contact order, telephone harassment x 4, harassment, strangulation, assault 4, coercion. Failure to appear and failure to pay for weapon use and DUII/drug. Released due to overcrowding.

Ted Lee Sinclair, 42, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Assault 4 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

5/7

Randy Ray Doty, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for violation of a restraining order and stalking.

Matthew Scott Lamer, 29, N. De Anjou Ave, EP. Failure to appear and failure to pay for coercion, assault 4, and strangulation.

Tara Mae Taylor, 28, 4th Ave, GH. Failure to appear for theft 3. Released on bail.

Kevin Dean Harper, 46, Lakeview Dr, WC. Parole violation for burglary 1 and failure to appear for burglary 1, assault 4, harassment, and criminal mischief.

David Wayne Martin, 72, Avenue E, WC. DUII/alcohol.

5/8

Omar Salas Ibarra, 28, Antelope Rd, WC. Unlawful purchase of a weapon and driving while suspended. Sentence served.

Jeffery Allen Michael Wright, 32, Sharon Wy, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Spencer Monte Todd Barnett, 25, Cedar St, SC. Trespassing 1 and interference with a peace officer. Released due to overcrowding.

Christian John Anderson Sr, 58, Avenue G, WC. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

5/9

Joseph Daniel Ament, 24, Sherman Wy, EP. Harassment x 2. Community Justice Work Center.

Kenneth Alan Parker II, 7th Ave, GH. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and identity theft. Released on own recognizance.

Vincent Delacruz, 49, Robert Trent Jones Blvd EP. Harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Oscar Cruz Orozco, 21, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear for assault 4 x 2, coercion, and strangulation.

5/10

Patrick Raymond Fox, 48, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Violation of RLS agreement. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Zachary Todd Hallen, 19, Teakwood Dr, EP. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, criminal mischief, and giving false information. Released on own recognizance.

Kenneth Edward Craig, 42, Loper Ln, Trail. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Daniel Timothy Mula, 33, Valley View Rd, EP. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Juan Gomez, 47, Osprey Dr, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order and violation of a stalking order. Released on bail.

5/11

Mark Alan Christopher,27, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. Theft 2 and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.