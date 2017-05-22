by

5/11

Sonny Lynn Trevino, 37, Timberline Rd, WC. Unlawful use of a weapon, menacing DUII/alcohol, endangerment, and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Brian Scott Sheldon, 60, Osprey Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Chelsa Roberta Sartain, 41, Crowfoot Rd, Trail. Failure to appear for theft 1.

Nathan Lee Glover, 37, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2 and driving while suspended x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Robert Eugene Godin, 54, Division Rd, WC. Driving while suspended, driving while revoked, reckless driving, DUII/alcohol, felony possession of a weapon, giving false information, and out of county warrant for failure to appear/DUII. Failure to appear: DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

5/12

Jason Lee Brown, 39, E. Linn Rd, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Released on bail.

Jason Kirk Mastoris, 35, Avenue E, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Brandie Ann Mendoza, 43, Falcon St, WC. Harassment and resisting arrest. Released due to overcrowding.

Jordan Richard Rock, 22, Hwy 227, Trail. Interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Kurtis Neil Knutson, 30, Old Stage Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine. Released due to overcrowding.

5/13

Kyle Jerimiah Smith, 27, Antelope Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Javier Zamarripa, 25, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Taylor Kay Nething, 21, WC. Theft 3, theft 2 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 2 x 2, theft 3, and ID theft x 7. Released due to overcrowding.

Larry Paul Hessel, 57, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support and DUII/alcohol. Released due to overcrowding.

5/14

Alexander David Kinney, 35, Hwy 62, SC. Burglary 1, theft 1, and trespassing 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Glenn Keith Maxwell, 29, Terr-mont St, WC. Parole violation/custody violation x2.

Jacob Steven Emerson, 35, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear: Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/cocaine.

Jason Richard Bicknell, 37, Cedar St, SC. Parole violation for manufacture of a controlled substance/meth.

5/15

Allen Larell Stansell, 29, Stevens Rd, EP. Escape 3, interference with a peace officer, and failure to appear for theft 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael Ray Watts, 25, Schoolhouse Ln, SC. Compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, sex abuse 2 x 2, interference with a peace officer, and disorderly conduct.

Michael Dommer, 38, 23rd St, WC. Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, and distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana. Released on own recognizance.

Brian Austin Haven, 24, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Trespassing 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Timothy Scott McElroy, 29, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Theft 2.

Amber Lyn Phillips, 28, E. Archwood, EP. Theft 2 and failure to appear: Theft 2, theft 3 x2, trespassing 1 x 2, interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Hank Sterling Sowell, 32, Taylor Rd, EP. Possession of a concealed weapon/gun.

5/16

Antonio Miranda Ledesma, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and distribution of a controlled substance/heroin. Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 31, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear for assault 4 and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Michael Todd Atkins, 41, Avenue A, WC. Failure to appear for menacing. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

5/17

Robert Martin Lee, 61, Rogue River Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Jeffrey Charles Wanetick, 27, Rogue Air Dr, SC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Lars Christian Depriest, 29, Lynn Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and fugitive/MO.

Laura Christine Faraci, 41, Avenue C, WC. Harassment.