by

SHERIFF

5/15

Michael Ray Watts, 25, Schoolhouse Ln, SC. Tampering with a witness and violation of a no-contact order x 7.

5/17

James Edward Moore, 50, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

5/18

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Trespassing 2 x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 22, Avenue H, WC. Failure to appear: Burglary 1, ID theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft 3, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Tyler Mykhail Simcoe, 23, Ginny Ln, SC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Jared Christopher Crisman, 31, Atlantic Ave, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

5/19

Jassica Ann Frazier, 35, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

Alicia Danielle Cox, 27, Maple Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Dominique Ashton Esqueda, 24, Avenue A, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Allen Ray Leiby, 49, Hwy 62, Prospect. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Nicholas Randall Mix, 24, Right Fork Foots Creek Rd, GH. Giving false information. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear for theft 3.

Clayton Edward Archdale, 39, Mallory Ln, SC. Assault 4 and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Richard John Bell II, 32, Bellaire Wy, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, attempting to elude/vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to appear for theft 3.

5/20

Nicole Leann Helling, 26, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Gary Owen Moody, 30, Obenchain Rd, EP. Driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone. Released due to overcrowding.

Alexander David Kinney, 35, Hwy 62, SC. Trespassing 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for theft 1.

Nicole Heavenly Ingraham, 33, Hwy 234, GH. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Failure to appear: Giving false information x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 4, trespassing 2, and resisting arrest. Released due to overcrowding.

5/21

Randy Ray Doty, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for stalking x 4.

Dallas Kristin Och, 31, Abbie Ln, GH. DUII/drug, reckless driving, and endangerment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Leanna Jean Copple, 47, Nottingham Tr, EP. Failure to appear for trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

5/22

Kalie Ann McCurdy, 31, Avenue C, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2.

Amber June Williams, 29, Thunderhead Ave, WC. Theft 2 x 3, attempted theft 1, and failure to appear for theft 3, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

Aaron Marshal Dewett, 40, Galls Creek Rd, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Community Justice Work Center.

Ryan Del Stratton, 39, Lorraine Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, giving false information to a peace officer, and failure to appear and failure to pay for contempt/non-support.

Shawn Christopher Wilson, 47, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Assault 4 and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hubert Cervantes-Nava, 22, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for sexual delinquency. Released due to overcrowding.

5/23

Lance Scott Wolters, 37, 2nd Ave, GH. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and endangerment x 2. Released on own recognizance.

Shawn Thomas Long Jr, 22, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. Forgery 1.

Thomas Earl Greb, 62, Platt Pl, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Timothy Shane Davey, 40, Clear View Wy, EP. Strangulation, assault 4, harassment, and failure to appear for DUII/alcohol.

5/24

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 32, Ball Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Raymond David Hinthorne Jr, 47, Fishers Ferry Rd, GH. Out of county warrant for comempt.

Jose Miguel McClellan, 22, Avenue E, WC. DUII/ alcohol and reckless driving.

Aaron Jovan Criss, 35, Maple Ct, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, attempting to elude/vehicle x 4, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and reckless driving x 4. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3.

Tanner Ray Sowell, 34, Daryl Ln, EP. Aggravated theft 1 x 3, burglary 1, burglary 2, and failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 2.

5/25

Melinda Noel Blyly, 26, Terr-mont St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone.