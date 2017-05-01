Sheriff Report

by

SHERIFF

4/20

Tyler Carter Culbertson, 30, Teakwood Dr, EP. Trespassing 1 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 1, theft 3 and failure to appear: Trespassing 1 x 2, theft 2, and theft 3 x 2.

4/21

Andre Leon Bilodeau, 34, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and theft 3.

David Keith Hodgkins, 54, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol and DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36,n Hudspeth Ln, SC. Parole violation for felony possession of a weapon.

4/22

Richard John Bell II, 32, Bellaire Wy, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone.

Ariel Justine Vargas, 26, Jessica Ct, EP. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and distribution of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Mary Daisy Sanchez, 32, Antelope Rd, WC. Interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Andrew George Cook, 31, Modoc Rd, WC. Trespassing 2 and disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Austin Jared Saunders, 22, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Possession of controlled substances/hydrocodone, heroin, meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/hydrocodone, distribution of controlled substances/hydrocodone, meth, heroin, theft 1, theft 2, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Released due to overcrowding.

Shanna Marie Stone, 22, Gramercy Dr, WC. Theft 2 and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Ricky Lee Byrd, 55, Antelope Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

4/23

Kenneth Alan Parker II, 41, 7th Ave, GH. Theft 2, possession of a controlled substance/schedule 3, and failure to appear for theft 2 and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jorge Antonio Ordonez-Zepeda, 29, Avenue A, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and endangerment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Richard Estrada, 35, Linn Rd, EP. Menacing. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Randy Ray Doty, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for stalking x 4. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tellissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/ meth.

Isabella Nicole Whitley, 22, Alta Vista Rd, EP. Failure to appear for theft 2. Released on bail.

Jessica Ann Fenn, 31, Hwy 62, Trail. Contempt, ID theft, theft 2, and failure to appear: Trespassing 1,burglary 1 x 2, burglary 2, theft 1, and contempt violation of a restraining order x 2.

4/24

Joshua Steven Belanger, 35, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, parole violation for assaulting a peace officer, and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.

Michael Leroy Glasgow Jr, 38, Shiloh Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol. Community Justice Work Center.

Grant Allen Lewis, 52, WC. DUII/alcohol and endangerment. Home detention.

Joshua Bruce White, 42, Crystal Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and endangerment. Community Justice Work Center.

Hannah Michelle Hanson, 19, Meadow Ln, EP. Theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2.

Cheryl Violet Krause, 39, S. Platt Ave, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Mallory Kaye Cherryholmes, 25, Torri Ln, WC. Interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.meth.

Trevor Robert Lopez, 27, Crowfoot Rd, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

4/25

Alfredo Flori, 20, Avenue A, WC. Attempted arson and harassment.

Keipher Kelbey Allen, 22, Hodson Rd, GH. Parole violation for failure to register as a sex offender. Released on own recognizance.

4/25

Ariel Justine Vargas, 26, Jessica Ct, EP. Parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance.heroin.

Timothy John Colley, 42, Sawyer Rd, SC. Failure to appear for burglary 2 and criminal mischief 2 x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

4/26

Brittney Lorna Hooper, 28, 27th St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, trespassing 2,and interference with a peace officer.

Diana M. Christie, 25, Kimberly Ct, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Kimberley Ann Blank, 37, S. Royal Ave, EP. Federal bank robbery.

Glenn Keith Maxwell, 29, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth and assault 4.