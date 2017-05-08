Sheriff report

by

4/27

Sarah Marie King, 28, Falcon St, WC. Menacing and endangerment. Released on own recognizance.

Crissie Lynnette Jarrard, 43, Jessica Ct, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Morgan Dean Angelucci, 50, Hwy 62, SC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36, Hudspeth Ln, SC. Custody violation for felony possession of a weapon.

Joe Randall Thompson, 24, 2nd Ave, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 19, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, disorderly conduct x 2, criminal mischief x 2, and theft 3 x 4.

4/28

Tamariah Grace Adams, 23, 7th Ave, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 4, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and distribution of a controlled substance/meth. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Alyssa Aline Hurd, 24, Osprey Dr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, manufacture of a controlled substance/heroin, and distribution of a controlled substance.heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kincaid Logan Foster, 22, Kelso St, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released on bail.

4/29

Juan Pablo Tellez-Cabezas, 20, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for custody violation of probation x 2.

Johnny Mac Bowden, 39, Fish Lake Rd, BF. Assault 4 and harassment.

Jordan Richard Rock, 22, Hwy 227, Trail. Burglary 1, theft 1, and criminal mischief.

4/30

Anthony James Winsbury, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Parole violation for felony possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Lester Eugene Kinsman, 42, Hal Ln, WC. Assault 4, harassment, and strangulation. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Sarah Elizabeth Vischer, 42, 27th St, WC. Interference with a peace officer, resisting arrest, escape, out of county warrants for possession of a controlled substance/meth x2. Failure to appear: Criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 3, and theft 3 x 2.

Matthew John Delco, 39, Falcon St, WC. Theft 1 and failure to appear: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, hit and run, and reckless driving.

Cameron Cordell Allsop, 25, Highlands Dr, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

5/1

Jordan Dale Agnew, 19, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for trespassing 2, theft 2, and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Christian Lee Nelson, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Contraband, possession of a controlled substance/meth, parole violation for assault 3. Failure to appear: Theft 1, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, interference with a peace officer, and theft 2.

Tonya Rae Parker, 38, 7th Ave, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Joy Renee Moore, 52, Old Hwy 62, EP. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

5/2

Bowen Anthony Scott Walker, 23, D’Anconia Dr, Trail. Attempted burglary 1 and trespassing 1.

Ronald Eugene Keyser, 54, Crescent Dr, EP. Failure to appear for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear and failure to pay for failure to register as a sex offender.

Charles Raymond Sutton Jr, 20, South St, BF. Failure to appear: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 2, forgery x 2.

5/3

Amber Lorrain McFall, 41, Catalpa Ave, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, interference with a peace officer, trespassing 2, and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Jo Ann Collom, 34, Stevens Rd, EP. Felony possession of a weapon and giving false information/gun.

Christina Kathleen Olson, 33, Avenue G, WC. Rape 3, sex abuse 3, contributing to sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual misconduct, public indecency, and criminal false information.