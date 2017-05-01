Skills going to Nationals again

by

Eagle Point High School’s Chapter of SkillsUSA Goes to National for the 15th Year in a Row

After the completion of the Oregon SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference, our local SkillsUSA chapter of Eagle Point High School is very proud to announce the success of our competitors. SkillsUSA is a national student-led organization that prepares members for various career paths by gaining leadership and technical skills needed for the workforce through career based competitions. Competitions for members vary from leadership competitions, such as Prepared Speech, Job Interview Skills, Job Skills Demonstration, etc., to technical competitions such as Automotive Service Technology, Welding, Power Equipment Technology, Carpentry, Mobile Robotics, etc.. Members prepare for their competitions in and out of class, and on April 21-22, 2017, competed at the state level to showcase their current skills and gain new skills for future years. The Eagle Point High School Chapter of SkillsUSA has had a very successful year, with many of our local students placing in the top six within their competitions. Members who placed first in the state of Oregon in their competition area will be representing Oregon at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (June 19-23) in Louisville, Kentucky. This is a very prestigious event that gives members opportunities for scholarships, internships, and work force readiness certifications that will place our SkillsUSA members ahead of the crowd and prepare them for their career paths after high school. Our chapter of SkillsUSA has had members competing at the national level for 14 years in a row, and this year we are striving to continue the tradition.

The following members of EPHS SkillsUSA are Gold Medalists who will be representing Oregon at the 2017 National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, KY:

Jason Brunelle: Power Equipment Technology (3 times National Representative)

Kira Hess: Job Skills Demonstration A (2 times National Representative)

Dominic Palomares: Collision Repair (2 Times National Representative)

Zachary Gorman: Safety Participation

Silver Medalists:

Britany West: Welding Sculpture

Zachary Gorman: Related Technical Math

Bronze Medalists:

Kira Hess: Safety Participation

Kenzie Harkema: Welding Sculpture

As well as the following State placers:

Christian Villa: Welding Sculpture (6th)

Kira Hess: Related Technical Math (6th)

Dominic Palomares: Automotive Service Technology (4th)