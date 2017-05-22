by

STANDING GUARD

THE OLD LEGIONAIRE

Greetings everyone. There will be a bit of a change from the original plan for this month’s article. At the close of last month I said we would begin a series on addictions as they apply to veterans. I completely overlooked that this article would appear right before Memorial Day, which to veterans is the most important day for us. Memorial Day is the day when we honor all of our fallen comrades that have passed away. It is a time of honor and reflection for both veterans and their families to remember the sacrifices made by so many.