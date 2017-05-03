by

Stories of Southern Oregon

Tell your story

Members of the community have opportunity to tell their stories at the Eagle Point Branch Library on May 11. The event begins at noon and people will be able to scan their family photos and tell a short family story. Share your stories with Southern Oregon University’s Internet archives and you’ll get your stories back on a flash Drive. SOU Archivists will be on hand to advise on preserving your precious family documents and Rogue Valley Genealogical Society experts will show you how to research your genealogy.

At 4 p.m., Helen Wolgamott will welcome participants to a program where historian Jeff LaLande will present The History of Logging in Southern Oregon with lots of images showing technology and techniques.

A second Eagle Point Story Day will be held on Saturday May 13 at the Eagle Point Museum, during the Vintage Faire from 10 am to 4 pm.

Story Day events are free and open to the public.

Stories of Southern Oregon Story Days will be held in Gold Hill, Merlin, Grants Pass, and Cave Junction in May and June and collected stories will be displayed in the 4-H arena at the Jackson and Josephine county Fairs.