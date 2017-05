by

Strong Police Department in Eagle Point

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Eagle Point swore in a new police officer at the city’s May 9 council meeting. Cody Mabee comes from Klamath Falls and brings a military police background. Following his swearing in, where he pledged to uphold the laws of the United States, Oregon and Eagle Point, he will attend the academy for four months, then return to start work.