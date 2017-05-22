by

Join the Summer Reading 2017 program and discover great books, win cool prizes and attend exciting events. This year everyone is invited to “Build a Better World!” by joining the summer program at any Jackson County Library branch. The program includes special incentives, activities and fun for children, teens and adults. Make reading a family event this summer and start building a better future for your child.

If you have a child in school, there is no better way to help to maintain reading skills during summer vacation than by encouraging them to participate in the summer reading program. And if you have a baby or preschooler, it’s never too early to introduce your child to the library and the wonderful world of books and reading.

This year’s summer reading sponsors include the Hulburt Fund and the Friends of the Jackson County Libraries.

Registration begins on the last day of school and all programs are free