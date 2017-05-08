by

The Barn

Editorial

Well, it’s finally happened, I have been taken to the barn. No, it’s not what you think. It is not to be confused with the “woodshed” which is short for getting the “whoopin” you so richly deserve. Nor should folks assume it is like the “dunce” chair that sits in the corner of the classroom. That punishment is reserved for those who disrupt and distract. It is not that at all.

The Barn is a very special place, according to Mike Bowles, and he should know. It sits on his property, not more than a stone’s throw from town, but from the peaceful serenity of the place, might just as well be on another planet. It is down a dirt road, over an irrigation ditch, on the far side of a cattle guard and square in the middle of the Oak forest. It is a unique place.

According to Mr. Bowles, it is a place of adjustment. When the world just seems wrong and nothing right, it is the place to be. The value of sitting in the plastic chairs as opposed to the seat of a tractor is that you have to sit on the tractor seat alone, here are all those who feel they need an adjustment. It would never be the same sitting on the dock of the bay or on the pigeon benches in town, it just wouldn’t.

I was informed that there were no rules, except for the rules of forbidden subjects, and that amounts to politics. It’s difficult for me to not broach the subject, because of my work, but not impossible. However, I did receive a verbal warning at one point, I guess it is beyond Mr. Bowles to shrug the mantle of school teacher and just be one with the crowd, when the occasion calls for it. He does try though.

The Barn, I’m told does have an exclusive membership, although there are no dues, no meeting requirements and no dress code. Members may come and go as they please but they are sworn to secrecy to never divulge the topics of discussion at the Barn. That may partly be due to the fact that you’re required to bring your own food and drink, whatever that may be.

I’m told that members following a few hour session come away refreshed and ready to tackle the world again. It is held in the great outdoors, and the fresh air and sunshine, good company and hot topics invigorate those who are stuck in stuffy offices all day. Long live the Barn.

RM