The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

The Upper Rogue Grange – Part Two

Dennis Ellingson

As mentioned the Upper Rogue Grange Hall was built in the 1930’s on land donated by Herb Carlton. This building sat along old Hwy 62. After the Federal Government bought everyone out, a new grange hall was built on Crowfoot road in the 1970’s. That entity continues to operate today but local Grange business is minimal. A quilting group and 501.c3 organization known as “The Material Girls” utilized the build

ing today. Nightly, I get to snuggle under a quilt made on the premises, hand crafted by my own Material Girl.