by

White City, Oregon…May 27…Tristan Thomas set a blistering pace in winning the 25 lap Northwest Focus Midgets Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Thomas pulled away from reigning champion Nick Evans at the start and built a straightaway lead when a lap 28 yellow flag slowed the pace. Michael Vollbrecht battled Evans fiercely for the first 15 laps before grabbing the second spot. Evans pitted during that lap 28 caution period, and T. Thomas led the last two laps to score the impressive victory over Vollbrecht. Garrett Thomas, Chance Crumm and Eric Turner rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

vv