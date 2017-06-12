by

EVENTS 6-13-17

EAGLE POINT

Learn Needlework & Crafts

June 24, 1 p.m. at the Eagle Point Senior Center. I you would like to learn knitting, crocheting, needlework or crafts, there will be instructors to get you started. This first gathering is to get an idea of interest for further classes. For information, call 541-531-0696.

Vacation Bible School

June 25 thru June 30, 6 – 8:30 p.m. at Shady Point Adventist Church, 14611 Hwy 62, Eagle Point. For information, call 541-826-3837.

Food for Fines and Fine Forgiveness Programs at Jackson County Libraries this June

Have an overdue book, CD, or DVD from the library? Now’s your chance to clear your fines, without limit, during the month of June at all Jackson County Libraries. Also, Food for Fines allows anyone with an outstanding balance for overdue books to have $5 in charges forgiven for every can or package of non-perishable food donated, also without limit.

Eagle Point Boys Basketball Camp

DATES: June 19-June 21, 2017 Time: 10 a.ma- 1 p.m. at Eagle Point High School. Cost: $50 Boys and Girls: 2nd through 8th grade. All money payable to Eagle Point Boys Basketball.

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-499-5676.

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Summer hours now in effect, Thursday, 12-4, Fri, Sat & Sunday 10-5.

2018 Calendars are available and will be on sale at the museum and the Upper Rogue Independent Newspaper office at $10 each.

2nd Annual History Hunt

May 1 – June 30. Presented by the Jackson County Heritage Association. Spring is a great time to take the family and visit participating museums and societies in Jackson County – a great way to learn about our rich Jackson County history. There are 15 historical societies and museums in Jackson County. You will get free tickets at each organization you visit for chances to win a valuable raffle basket. You need not be present to win.

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Senior Center in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Wednesday from 11-1 pm at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-840-8526.

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 p.m. mixed, Monday 6 p.m. women, Wednesday 7 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. women, Friday 4 p.m.

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild

The Rogue Valley Leather Guild meets at the Eagle Point Senior Center the first Saturday of Each month from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome. We are hobbyists who love to share and teach beginners. For information contact Dale Diebold at 541-826-3177.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees and volunteers. Summer hours are from May 1, 2017 through September 30, 2017 Monday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month, May through September at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For times and information: 541-261-7756.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Friday Night at the Movies

Eagle Point Friends of the Library are sponsoring Friday Night at the Movies, serving popcorn and a free movie for the whole family to enjoy. This showing is held on the first Friday of the month from 7-9 p.m., in the Eagle Point Branch Library Community Room, 239 West Main Street. For more information call: 541-826-3313.

Tale Waggin’ Reader’s Club

Fridays, June 16 – July 28, 1 2:30 p.m.

Read to registered Companion Dogs and earn your Summer Reading Certificate and prizes.

Yarnia

June 14 – August 2, 2 – 3 p.m. Drop in every Wednesday and learn to knit and crochet with the Yarnia group. All supplies provided. Recommended age is tween through adult.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets for the third Monday coffee each month at Crackin N Stackin from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Baptist Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Music in the Park

June 17, 6 – 8 p.m. at Aunt Caroline’s Park. This event is sponsored by Shady Cove Parks Committee and will feature 221 Fly (soft rock & blues). Grab a chair, spread out a blanket, and enjoy the outdoors at no charge. URCC will be selling concession items.

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Dogs to the Rescue

July 11, 7 p.m. Aunt Caroline’s Park, Shady Cove.

Free family puppet show about dogs who train people to stop climate pollution.

John Jackson – Bugs

June 21, 3 – 4 p.m.

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. They continue their monthly series with Ancient Native American Sites. Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

New office hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. If we do not find volunteer cooks, we will need to cancel our Community Lunch on days with no one to cook. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Food Pantry – The 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month.

URCC Lunches

Like to cook? Lunch cooks are always needed and dishwashers & cleanup volunteers are always appreciated. Check out Facebook for updates.

June 14 – BBQ by Bobby

June 21 – by Mike & Danny

June 28 – Potluck by Everyone

Friday Night at the Movies by URCC

Monthly starting June 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and movie starts at 6 p.m. NO admission charge. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

No summer activities or field trips.

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

Shady Cove Upper Rogue Chamber of Commerce

www.shadycovechamber.org or write to: PO Box 1573, Shady Cove, OR 97539

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

95 Cleveland Street, Shady Cove 541-878-2166

Worship service: Sunday 10 a.m. with Father Tom Buechele, celebrant.

www.stmartinshadycove.org or stmshadycove@gmail.com

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. –1:00 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held the last Friday of every month.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

TRAIL

Trail Creek Tavern Museum

144 Old Highway 62, Trail, Oregon

Starting April 20, 2017, the museum will be open Thursday – Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Docents from the Upper Rogue Historical Society will be there to answer any questions.

BUTTE FALLS

Butte Falls Active Club

Meets at the Butte Falls Community Center.

The Butte Falls Active Club is looking for new members, volunteers and ideas. Youth and children are welcome. For more information, call 541-892-2775 or online at buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com.

Butte Falls Community Wide Yard Sale

June 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lots of antiques, collectables, camping equipment, tons of accumulation!! Pick up a yard sale map at the Sugar Pine or General Store. To add your yard sale, contact the Butte Falls City Hall or email: buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com by June 10.

Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Butte Falls City Park. Live music by the Diamond & Denim Band. FREE to the public . Parade, bingo, kid’s booths, vendors, great food!! All are welcome to be in the parade. Sign up at the Butte Falls City Hall, email: buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com, or come at 9 a.m. July 4th ready to sign up and lineup! Looking for more vendors. Please contact 541-892-2775 if you are interested.

Music Jam Session at the Butte Falls Landing Monthly on the second sat from 1-4 p.m. Everyone welcome, refreshments served, hosted by Carl, Roberta Howard 541 865-3344.

PROSPECT

Prospect Branch Library

Open: Wednesdays – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Fridays – 1 – 5 p.m.

John Jackson: Owls

June 14, 10:30 a.m.

Kick-off BBQ

June 14, 11:00 a.m.

Come to the library this summer! A BBQ is planned to kick off summer reading.

Saturday Afternoon at the Movies

12 – 2 p.m.

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 431 Red Blanket Road. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Access is 2nd & 4th Friday every month, 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Nazarene Church. Open to all individuals and families in Prospect of low income, who are in need of groceries. If anyone needs a ride or food delivered please let us know.

Any questions contact Cheryl Reynolds 541 560-3679.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

June 13 – Pork chops, taters, veggies & dessert.

June 20 – Salads galore, rolls & dessert.

June 27 – Club sammies, macaroni salad, chips & dessert.

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Bees & Boards

June 21, 1 – 3 p.m. Create a honeycomb display on the bulletin board.

Garden Bees

June 24, 1 – 3 p.m. Learn what plants will entice pollinators to your garden with Southern Oregon Beekeepers Association. Includes an observation hive and informational posters. Ages 16+.

Teen Mondays

Every Monday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

White City Branch Library, 4143 Avenue C.

Every Tuesday Reading Circle

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Feel too old for story time, but have an urge for the joys of sharing a book? Join our reading group for families, school-age children, and adults. We will read poetry and short stories, share any memorized poems, learn poetry styles, write, and have fun!

LAKE CREEK

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

The July breakfast at the Grange will not be held. Instead, come to the Eagle Point 4th of July celebration and stop at the Lake Creek Grange booth for a terrific hamburger!!

Ninth Annual Golf Tournament, Stone Ridge Golf Course, July 8. Looking for golfers and hole sponsors. Call Stone Ridge 541-830-4653 or Lake Creek Historical 541-826-1513

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

Monday Movie Classics:

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

JACKSON COUNTY

Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center Class

June 9 and June 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. @SOREC – 569 Hanley Road, Central Point.

Farm Practices to Support Beneficial Insects – Cost: $15/$25 for two from same farm. Register online: http://vit.ly/JacksonSmallFarms or contact: Paula Burkhalter 541-776-7371; paula.burkhalter@oregonstate.edu.

2nd Annual History Hunt

May 1 – June 30. Presented by the Jackson County Heritage Association. Spring is a great time to take the family and visit participating museums and societies in Jackson County – a great way to learn about our rich Jackson County history. There are 15 historical societies and museums in Jackson County. You will get free tickets at each organization you visit for chances to win a valuable raffle basket. You need not be present to win.

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Big Library Read Digital Book Club

June 12 thru June 26 – The Other Einstein. Readers can borrow and read the eBook for free without waitlists and holds for two weeks by visiting library2go.overdrive.com. Mileva Maric is the woman behind one of the most famous men of the twentieth century, Albert Einstein. Readers of the Jackson County Library Services (JCLS) can learn all about this remarkable woman by participation in the world’s largest global eBook reading club, Big Library Read.

Summer-Long Songs: Kicks off with Savanna Trio

June 14, 12 – 1:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. Savana Trio hops the borders of bluegrass to country blues. Bring your bag lunch and your dancing shoes.

Guild Lecture Series Presents “Voices of the Modoc War”

June 21, 12 – 1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. Historian Bill Miller presents one of the most dramatic stories in U.S. history, the Modoc War and the people involved on both sides.

June Lunchtime Movie

June 28, 12 – 2:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. The movie focuses on a man who is retreating from life after a tragedy. He questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty. (2016, PG-13) Free film and refreshments provided by the Friends of the Medford Library.

Simplified Tai Chi at the Medford Library

Every Tuesday, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Simplified Tai Chi welcomes participants of all ages and ability levels to attend on a walk-in basis.

10 – 10:30 a.m.: Beginners

10:30 – 11 a.m.: Beginners and advanced together

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Advanced students only

Second Tuesday Book Chat

The second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library.

June 13 – Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler.

July 11 – From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail by Cheryl Strayed

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Weekends from 1 – 3 p.m.

Teen Library June Events

June 13. 2 – 4 p.m. PG Movie: Tomorrowland.

June 16, 1 – 3 p.m. Wii Fun & Games.

June 20, 2 – 4 p.m. PG Movie: Kubo and the Two Strings.

June 23, 1 – 3 p.m. Wii Fun & Games.

June 24, 1 – 3 p.m. Board Game Mania.

June 27, 2 – 4 p.m. PG 13 Movie: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

June 30, 1-3p.m. Wii Fun & Games.

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 am. Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

CALENDAR

6/13 Tuesday

URCC- Yoga Basics 8:30-9:30 a.m.

SC Book Club-3 p.m. SC Library

Babies & Wobblers-1:30 p.m. SC Library

Preschool Story Times-10 a.m. WC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 12 – 6

WC Library 10 – 2

6/14 Wednesday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

St. Martin’s Healing Service 12-2 p.m.

Wii Activity 2:30-4 p.m. SC Library

URCC Community Lunch 12 p.m.

Preschool Story Time-11 a.m. EP Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 2 – 7

WC Library 12 – 5

6/15 Thursday

URCC Yoga Basics 8:30 a.m.

EP Senior Center Game Day 12:30 p.m.

EP TOPS 8:30 a.m.

SC TOPS 9:00 a.m.

EP Library 12 – 6

WC Library 12 – 5

6/16Friday

URCC Aerobics 8-9 a.m.

Babies & Wobblers-11 a.m. EP Library

Preschool Story Time-10 a.m. SC Library

EP Library 10 – 4

SC Library 10 – 5

6/17 Saturday

EP Library 10 – 4

WC Library 10 – 4

6/18 Sunday

6/19 Monday

URCC Aerobics 8 – 9 a.m.