STANDING GUARD
The Old Legionaire
This month we’ll touch on our nation’s most patriotic holiday, the Fourth of July. This harkins back over two hundred years ago to when we declared our independence from England and the bullets started flying.
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
On April 22nd, the Eagle Point FFA Floriculture team placed first at the state floriculture contest. The team has dedicated … [Read More...]
STANDING GUARD
The Old Legionaire
This month we’ll touch on our nation’s most patriotic holiday, the Fourth of July. This harkins back over two hundred years ago to when we declared our independence from England and the bullets started flying.
Subscriptions - (541) 826-7700
Front Office - (541) 826-7700
Sales - (541) 826-7700
Graphics - (541) 826-7700
Editor - (541) 826-7700
P.O. Box 900. Eagle Point, OR 97524
151 Linn Road L 11 , Eagle Point, OR 97524
© 2017 Upper Rogue Independent • Custom Web Design by Paradux Media Group