Around the house

by

Just Say Yes

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Sharing my home with a ten-year old when my own children have children past that age is—understatement—a big change.

Friends have stepped in to help broaden Renee’s horizons beyond my gentle contributions of cookie baking and theater attendance. A couple of guys have promised fishing expeditions. She doesn’t need a license, but I picked one up in case I want to drop a line in the water. Note for longtime Oregonians—if you’ve resided in the state for 50 years you qualify for a $6/year pioneer license. Interestingly, it comes with hunting privileges. Nope, I won’t be taking down Bambi anytime soon. And I’ll let those guy friends guide Renee with her BB gun, lest I, like the Christmas movie warns, shoot our eyes out.

My entire lifestyle has seen major alterations. No gourmet meals, it’s easier to go with kid blasé. When Renee asked about my favorite restaurant, Thai or steak, tablecloths and candlelight, came to mind. But we hit Costco for pizza or dogs on occasion and that’s okay. Instead of an instant “sure” to grownup invitations, I consider first where Renee might spend the evening, i.e., babysitting issues. I hang out with fifth graders these days and find them to be delightful little people. We get along, proving I am indeed, young at heart.

When looking for a small group at church, I walked past the gray-hair set and sat at a table of young parents. I ask how to enforce bedtime instead of where to shop for the best deal on a walker. Who woulda thunk?! I’ve said no to my carefree, independent life and yes to one who needs my time and energy.

Outdoor life wasn’t on my list, no one to go with. Still, thoughts of camping lingered. Now—piney woods, here we come. I can row a boat—canoe? I did this past weekend, although I left the muscle work to the holder of the rear paddle. Be it noted that we neither tipped nor crashed. Within 20 minutes of Renee’s trout catch, we dug into a mini fish fry.

In the long summer days ahead, we have plans for kid activities and outdoor exploring. Our two almost-kayaking attempts will become reality. With a fishing license in my pocket, hiking books in the trunk, a map in the glovebox, and gas in the car, who knows what adventures might entice, waiting for me to just say, “Yes!”?