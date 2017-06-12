by

JPR Fans! June 20, RVGS Presents – As it Was!

JPR fans, you won’t want to miss the RVGS June 20 program, “JPR: As it Was.” Shirley Patton, and the show’s crew – Kernan Turner, Alice Mullaly, and Raymond Scully – will talk about the history of ““As it Was.” Plus, they’ll tell you how you too can write some of the stories presented in the series, and perhaps even tell some of those stories yourself! June 20, 1:30pm-3pm. Jackson County Genealogy Library, 3405 S. Pacific Hwy, Medford. FREE to everyone! To register call 541-512-2340, email reception.JCGL@gmail.com, or stop by the library in person. If you have questions, please contact Denise Salthouse at 808-448-1776, or denise.salthouse@gmail.com. To view the calendar of events visit www.rvgsociety.org