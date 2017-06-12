editorial–in two worlds

by

In two worlds

by RM

The recent powwow held at the VA SORCC was certainly an eye-opener for me, as I’m sure it was for many folks who attended as guests, participants and curious onlookers. The powwow was held to honor fallen warriors which include American Soldiers, but also as a means of passing along the heritage of Native Americans.

For me, it was especially so. Perhaps the single largest thing I noticed was that Native Americans, no matter how much of the blood they carry in their veins, are caught between two worlds. Perhaps some readers will recall a book published in the early 1900s, titled Ishi in two worlds. This smallish book recounts the tale of the last “wild” Indian in North America, from his capture in the northern California wilderness to his home at the Smithsonian Institute. While there he gave demonstrations on native crafts to visitors to the museum.

Participants in the powwow too, are caught between two worlds and two entirely different cultures. The busyness of modern day civilization clashes dramatically with the way of life of native cultures. As the MC for the day said so eloquently put it, the event “will start right on time, Indian time, and as you know, Indians have no clocks.”

The powwow helps assure that knowledge of the old ways is passed along to those who are eager to learn. In this way, that earlier way of life is not lost, even if it is not practiced all year long but only dusted off for powwows.

Several things struck me at the powwow as being very different from what we may call everyday life. The folks there are the most polite people I have run into. They are very respectful and always ask permission, no matter what the reason, even for a photo. Handshakes are sincere, yet they are a very gentle and of a light touch. No one tries to “put you on your knees,” so to speak, and they are very appreciative when you show an interest in what they are doing.

One of the more obvious things is that much of the spoken language applies only to the modern portion of their lives. The unspoken portions are the ritual that so defines Native American culture. For them, it is religion, it is lore, and it is a different way of life. The so-called Red Road is an entirely different pathway from modern culture.

A word of advice for those uninitiated to the Native American ways: the swiftest path to learning is to keep quiet and listen, watch and feel. Much of the native lore does not appear to be of a spoken language, and rest assured, the languages are numerous and vary greatly. And when you decide to listen, listen with your heart, not your ears.

All cultures are different; all of us have different ways. If you expect someone to accept and respect your ways, be patient and learn theirs. I believe it is an old Indian proverb that teaches; that to understand someone you must first “walk a mile in their shoes.” Indeed, we must walk in other shoes to even begin to understand.

