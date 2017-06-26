by

Jackson County Firework Stands Open for Fourth of July Sales

The 2017 Oregon firework sales season begins Tuesday, June 23rd through July 6th. Fire District 3 wants to help you celebrate Independence Day with wildfire safety in mind. As we draw near to the Fourth of July, many of us celebrate with family and friends by enjoying campfires, barbeques, and firework displays. While these activities encourage fun times and great memories, it is important to understand that they also pose serious threats and risks if they are not approached with caution.

It is vital to note that legal fireworks can only be purchased from Oregon permitted fireworks retailers and stands. The use of fireworks is prohibited on all national forestland, beaches, parks, campgrounds, and most other public lands. “We are experiencing extremely hot conditions this year,” said Fire & Life Safety Specialist Ashley Blakely. “Be sure to light fireworks on pavement where is it safe, away from flammables such as dry vegetation, homes and vehicles.”

Oregon law bans possession, use, or sale of fireworks that fly, explode, or travel more than 6 feet on the ground or 12 inches into the air. Fireworks commonly called bottle rockets, roman candles, and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon. Illegal fireworks can be expensive. Under Oregon law, officials may seize illegal fireworks and fine offenders up to $500 per violation for possession of illegal fireworks and endangering life and property. Offenders may also be arrested. Any fireworks causing damage, or misuse of fireworks carries a liability for the offender, who may be required to pay for resulting fire or other damage. Parents are liable for fireworks-caused damage by their children. Costs may include assessed fines as well as the cost of suppressing fireworks-caused fires.

Protect your family from firework related fires and injuries by practicing the 4 BE’S:

• Be Prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose/ bucket.

• Be Safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks.

• Be Responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.

• Be Aware: use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places.

Ashley Blakely

Public Information Officer and Fire & Life Safety Specialist

Fire District #3