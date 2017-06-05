Floriculture fund raiser June 10 in SC

by

On April 22nd, the Eagle Point FFA Floriculture team placed first at the state floriculture contest. The team has dedicated countless hours of practice in the greenhouse and at home. The four individuals that will be representing the state of Oregon are Andrew Gmirkin, Jasmine Cromwell, Lauren Casto, and Maci Noble. They have their sights set high, and are working hard to place high at the National level contest.

The team will be headed to Indianapolis in October to compete in the National FFA Floriculture Contest. To fundraise for this extensive and impactful trip across the country, the team will be selling color bowls outside of Shady Cove Market on June 10’th from 8am – 12pm. Please come and support the Eagle Point FFA Floriculture team this Saturday!

Thanks,

Andrew Gmirkin