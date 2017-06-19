GVLL going to state toruney

By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
Gold Valley Little League Rebel Rogues manager, Casey Hudlow, will be taking her Major girls team to the state tournament in Portland. The tournament is scheduled for July 8-13.
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
On April 22nd, the Eagle Point FFA Floriculture team placed first at the state floriculture contest. The team has dedicated … [Read More...]
By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
Gold Valley Little League Rebel Rogues manager, Casey Hudlow, will be taking her Major girls team to the state tournament in Portland. The tournament is scheduled for July 8-13.
Subscriptions - (541) 826-7700
Front Office - (541) 826-7700
Sales - (541) 826-7700
Graphics - (541) 826-7700
Editor - (541) 826-7700
P.O. Box 900. Eagle Point, OR 97524
151 Linn Road L 11 , Eagle Point, OR 97524
© 2017 Upper Rogue Independent • Custom Web Design by Paradux Media Group