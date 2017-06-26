by

President Trump’s Betrayal

President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement was another example of his failed leadership and his betrayal of his non-wealthy supporters.

Failed leadership because withdrawal does not “make America great again”; it undermines our future prosperity in multiple ways.

Betrayal of his non-wealthy supporters because renewable energy provides the best prospect for growth in good jobs, not the failing coal or the heavily subsidized nuclear and fossil fuel industries. There was an 18.8% drop in US coal production last year– an unprecedented low; this is contrasted with the substantial growth in solar and wind power.

Many of his other environmental actions and appointments will lead to a return to dirtier air and water in the US.

Here he betrays his voters also because the health impact of deregulated fossil fuels will fall largely on many of them.

These actions come despite the facts that majorities in every state support limiting pollution and carbon emissions from coal plants, believe America should turn toward wind and solar, and support the Paris climate agreement.

The bitter joke is that most of Pres. Trump’s actions and appointments will disproportionately benefit exactly the rich elites his voters are frustrated with. (199 words)

