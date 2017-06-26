by

Milestones and Celebrations

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

“Nana, what are you doing for your birthday?” I had no big plans.

“Well then, I’m going to give you a party.” And so Renee did. The planning went on for weeks, buoyed by help from adult friends. Carroll catered, with Peggy, Judee, Sue and Nancy as sous-chefs. Renee did a great job of the Hawaiian-themed decorations. (Imagine setting a ten-year old loose in the dollar store with your credit card.) Sue created my hat—Wow! The day registered cool on the thermometer, but warm with love and laughter.

Milestones—events marking significant accomplishments. Birthdays come yearly, though some merit greater note than others. Mine didn’t commemorate a decade, but hey, when someone wants to throw me a party, I’m in.

Next, Renee and I headed to Portland for daughter-in-law Jen’s graduation. She returned to college in her 40s, and her hard work at school and related jobs resulted in her graduating sum laude. Her broad smile reflected the pride we all felt.

Jen and her husband Sean, hosted a pre-ceremony luncheon. Looking around the table I counted six upcoming graduations. Marybeth, son Adam’s wife, graduates from college next year, then, five kids will receive high school diplomas over seven years. Some at the table will have logged hefty milestone birthdays by the time we hail Renee, the last of the group.

As we drove home, Renee and I talked about the importance of celebrations. I feel they’re essential to us as humans. From a gold star on a little one’s chart, to bonuses for work goals reached, to birthdays and holidays, to weddings and memorial services and graduations, we need to stop and take note. We hang plaques, erect statues, and name highways and buildings in honor of people and events. People follow the dangled carrot to the goal, knowing there’s a banquet with cake and candles at the end.

A few birthday decorations linger and my cards still spread across the kitchen counter. The party was about me, true, but more about the love and bonds between those who came. People paused in their busy lives to drop by and say they cared. The younger generation in Portland immediately returned to busy lives and work, but I’m lingering in thought. I consider Jen and her future, about where life will take the younger ones.

So go out and mark the milestones, those accomplishments that lift our ordinary lives to a higher plane of happy and joy. Celebrate!