by

POLICE

5/29

Chad Holzhauser, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and expired registration.

5/30

Eli Bailey, EP. Cited for failure to drive in lane.

Michael McMullen, EP. Cited for dogs which are a nuisance.

5/31

Daniel Neil Ames, 31, Trail. Arrested for burglary 1, assault 2, menacing, harassment, and interfering with a report. Lodged JCJ.

6/1

Jason Champlain, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

Mindy Harrison, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure to obtain registration.

Derrick Van Dyke, EP. Cited for failure to perform duties – property damage.

6/2

Austin Michael Baldridge, 18, WC. Arrested and cited for smoking marijuana in park facilities. Referred to EP Municipal Court.

Keneth Parker II, GH. Cited for driving while suspended.