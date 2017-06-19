by

6/5

Joshua Wayne Rosecrans, 36, WC. Arrested for possession of a controlled substance/meth, giving false information to the police, trespassing 2, and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged in JCJ.

Arthur Stanley, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and speed violation, 38/25.

6/7

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure to obtain registration and arrested on two Josephine County Circuit Court warrants: Possession of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Lodged JCJ.

David Worley, EP. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, and failure to obtain registration.

Adam Gwinn, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance, expired registration, and defective tail light.

6/8

Robert Hutchison, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and failure to stop for pedestrian in crosswalk and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Jesse Richards, 41, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, careless driving-accident, and failure to drive in lane and arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol.

6/9

Chad Holzhauser, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, failure to use seat belt, and expired registration.

6/10

Lois Jane Stevenson, 55, EP. Cited for reckless driving and failure to drive in lane. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol, resisting arrest, and refusal to submit to breath/urine/blood test. Lodged JCJ.

Marshall Scott Matthews, 45, EP. Arrested for resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

6/11

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, EP. Arrested for assault 4, disorderly conduct 2, harassement, and strangulation. Lodged JCJ.

Gage Graves, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and speed violation, 41/25.