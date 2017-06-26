POLICE
6/13
Anthony Charles Dukart, 24, transient. Arrested on S. Shasta on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.
6/16
Isidro Rodriguez Banuelos, WC. Warned for failure to use seat belt and cited for driving while suspended and expired registration.
Fayette Bryning, EP. Cited for control of dog/running at large.
6/17
Susan Dobbins, WC. Cited for failure of driver entering roadway to yield right of way.
6/18
Jose Quinonez Medina, WC. Cited for illegal stopping/standing/parking.
Jesse Gordon, EP. Cited for conditions constituting a nuisance.