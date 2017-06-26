by

POLICE

6/13

Anthony Charles Dukart, 24, transient. Arrested on S. Shasta on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

6/16

Isidro Rodriguez Banuelos, WC. Warned for failure to use seat belt and cited for driving while suspended and expired registration.

Fayette Bryning, EP. Cited for control of dog/running at large.

6/17

Susan Dobbins, WC. Cited for failure of driver entering roadway to yield right of way.

6/18

Jose Quinonez Medina, WC. Cited for illegal stopping/standing/parking.

Jesse Gordon, EP. Cited for conditions constituting a nuisance.