5/23

Jed Burns, 33, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 1 x 2 and theft 3.

Curran Beardslee, 40, EP. Arrested and cited for harassment.

Timothy Shane Davey, 40, EP. Arrested for assault 4, strangulation, harassment and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/DUII. Lodged JCJ.

5/24

Jennifer Greer, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.

Wallace Greer, 40, EP. Arrested on paroled violation for dangerous drugs. Lodged JCJ.

5/25

Reatha Kershner, EP. Cited for prohibited camping.

Zachary Money, SC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to display plates.

Elizabeth Gomez, EP. Cited for improperly positioning of parallel parked vehicle.

Mark Phillip Orlow, 27, EP. Arrested on Warner Creek Corrections warrant for parole violation/theft 1. Lodged JCJ.

5/26

Richard Wilson, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, failure to install interlock device, and illegal alteration or display of plates.

Juan Gomez, 47, EP. Arrested for contempt of court: Violations of restraining order and stalking order. Lodged JCJ.

5/27

Timothy Bell, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to drive in lane.